Zelenskyy hints that Russia will not be invited to Global Peace Summit

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Kyiv would like to see all states that respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity at the upcoming high-level peace conference.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy on a visit to Switzerland after talks with Swiss President Viola Amherd on 15 January

When asked who Ukraine would invite to participate in the Peace Summit, Zelenskyy replied: "We are open to all countries of the world that respect our sovereignty and territorial integrity. So draw your own conclusions about who we invite."

Apparently, the President meant that Russia would not be among those invited to the summit, even though the Swiss Foreign Minister had said the day before that Moscow should be involved in the peace talks.

"We would want the countries of the Global South to be present for sure. At the last meeting of advisers that we had in Davos, 83 countries were present... It is very important for us to demonstrate that the whole world is against Russian aggression and the whole world is all for just peace," Zelenskyy added.

Background:

On 14 January, a meeting of national security advisers was held in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss the Ukrainian Peace Formula. China was not represented at the meeting, despite having been invited.

Davos was planned as the last meeting at this level before the Global Peace Summit. Switzerland is ready to host it and will begin joint preparations with Ukraine.

