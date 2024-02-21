Zelenskyy holds conference call to discuss blockade on Polish-Ukrainian border and frontline situation

Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a conference call to discuss the blockade on the Polish border and hear reports from Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Rustem Umierov, Ukraine's Defence Minister, about the frontline situation.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "I held a conference call. In addition to daily topics, we discussed the blockade on the Polish border.

I analysed the situation in detail with government officials – Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna, [Foreign Minister] Dmytro Kuleba, [Infrastructure Minister] Oleksandr Kubrakov, [Agrarian Policy Minister] Mykola Solskyi; we defined our next steps. They will be taken very soon...

Front. Defence Minister Rustem Umierov [presented] a detailed report on supplies: ammunition, weapons, electronic warfare systems, and drones. A detailed report was made by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi on the frontline situation. Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Foreign Intelligence Service [also presented] reports".

Details: Zelenskyy added that trade liberalisation with the EU should continue and praised the European Commission's clear stance.

The conference call also discussed the situation in the regions: dealing with the aftermath of Russian strikes, providing assistance to people, and further developing multi-level protection of critical facilities in the frontline and border oblasts.

