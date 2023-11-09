Zelenskyy holds Defence Intelligence meeting to discuss important outcomes of intelligence operations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held meetings with representatives of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, the Ukrainian Prime Minister, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, 9 November. He was also in contact with the Ukrainian military.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s nightly video address

Quote: "I also held a meeting with Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence: there are important outcomes of intelligence operations. I am grateful to you, guys."

Details: Today Zelenskyy also met with the Prime Minister to discuss Ukraine’s "current issues and needs", and with the Foreign Affairs Minister to discuss "his meetings and conversations with partners and new agreements that can be reached".

Zelenskyy also said that the Avdiivka, Marinka, Kupiansk, and Bakhmut fronts were "the hottest areas" over the past day. "I am grateful to all our brigades and to each unit for their resilience, for their strength, and for eliminating the occupation forces," the president said.

He also thanked the soldiers defending the south of Ukraine.

Finally, Zelenskyy thanked "[o]ur artillery, our missile forces and everyone who helps in the special services" for their effective work. "There are encouraging results. There will be more," he concluded.

