Zelenskyy holds first international conversation of 2024 with Trudeau

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had his first international conversation of 2024 with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Details: The Ukrainian president said they primarily discussed security issues, where he informed the Canadian prime minister about Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian cities and villages.

Zelenskyy noted that the parties discussed work on security guarantees and agreed that their teams would intensify bilateral dialogue soon to reach a relevant agreement.

"I am grateful to Prime Minister Trudeau for his willingness to assist us in protecting the Ukrainian sky, particularly by providing additional NASAMS systems and missiles," the Ukrainian leader said.

He added that they also talked about preparing the fourth meeting of advisers working to implement the Peace Formula: it will take place in mid-January in Davos.

"I appreciate Justin and Canada assisting our relevant efforts on a global scale. I am also grateful for the reassurance that Canada’s support for Ukraine will continue this year, both in terms of military and financial assistance," Zelenskyy concluded.

Background:

Earlier, Canada announced sanctions against 30 Russian citizens for their involvement in the sham elections held on 8-10 September 2023 in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Before that, it became known that Canada would donate more than 11,000 assault rifles and ammunition to Ukraine.

Prior to that, the Canadian government launched an investigation into the possible sale of its anti-drone system to Russia.

