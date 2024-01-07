Zelenskyy holds meeting with heads of Parliament and Cabinet of Ministers on relations with EU and NATO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on Ukraine's plans for 2024 in relations with the EU and NATO.

Source: the President's evening address

Quote: "I held a long meeting on our plans for this year in relations with partners in the European Union and NATO. Our communication, our internal changes, and the steps we expect in our relations. This also includes non-public work with partners. We formulate our tasks clearly.

The meeting was attended by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, the Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Defence and his first deputy, international experts from the President’s Office and the Head of the Office.

Our priorities are clear: to fully implement the decision to open negotiations, to prepare our negotiation framework with the European Union, and to develop a system of relations and communication with the Alliance members so that every state and every leader feels one hundred percent [sure] that NATO will become much stronger together with Ukraine."

