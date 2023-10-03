Zelenskyy holds meetings with Kharkiv Oblast officials

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, reported on 3 October that he had held field meetings with everyone responsible for the defence and social and economic situation in the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Zelenskyy in an address from 3 October

Quote: "A lot of issues important for the region [were discussed – ed.]. Specifically [those most essential] before winter, especially taking into account the constant Russian terror against Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast, and the attempts of the Russians to intensify the assaults on our positions."

Details: Zelenskyy reported that he had heard a report by Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces; a report by Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, and the report of the head of the National Police of Ukraine about the current protection measures in Kharkiv Oblast. The president also discussed the protection of Kharkiv Oblast from the Russian attacks and power supply of the region with the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration and the mayor of Kharkiv, the Minister of Energy, the head of Ukrainian state power company Ukrenergo and the head of the Ukrainian oil and gas company Naftogaz.

Quote: "At the meeting, there were orders concerning the preparation for the heating season, and those concerning the rebuilding, and physical protection of power facilities from Russian attacks. Everything must be done, some things require acceleration."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





