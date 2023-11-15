Zelenskyy holds several meetings, listens to reports on "those inciting hatred" in Ukraine

On 15 November, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had held several meetings and been briefed by the head of Ukraine’s Security Service on people who are deliberately stirring up hatred within the country.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening video address

Quote: "I would like to mention a meeting with representatives of the law enforcement sector, including the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine. He reported on counteracting collaborators and protecting Ukrainians from those who deliberately incite hatred within our country."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that at a meeting with Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and other government officials, he discussed key issues of ensuring the protection of people, Ukraine’s ability to conduct offensive operations and opportunities to make Ukraine stronger.

Quote: "Everyone in Ukraine must remember, especially those who have stopped noticing the war because they are fully focused on politics: Russia is still capable of doing evil. No one will be able to turn a blind eye. We have to fight. We must keep our defence as a top priority. And we must make our state stronger every day."

