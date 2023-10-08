Zelenskyy holds talks with Israeli PM

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, has reported that he held a conversation with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Netanyahu on Х (Twitter)

Quote: "I spoke with the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak.

They all expressed unconditional support for Israel's right to defend itself if necessary."

Details: Zelenskyy's press office has not yet reported on the conversation.

Background:

On the morning of 7 October, a large number of missiles was launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel by Hamas militants; fires surged through Israeli cities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken out in support of Israel following the attack by Hamas terrorists.

