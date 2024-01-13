Zelenskyy holds video conference with Bulgarian coalition leaders

Zelenskyy during his conference call with the leaders of the Bulgarian coalition. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a video conference with Boyko Borisov, Delyan Peevski and Kiril Petkov, the leaders of the coalition in Bulgaria’s National Assembly (Parliament).

Source: Ukrainian President’s website; Zelenskyy’s evening video address

Details: The Ukrainian president expressed his gratitude to the Bulgarian parliament for recent decisions regarding support for Ukraine. He also thanked Bulgaria for standing by Ukraine as it moves towards Euro-Atlantic and European integration, particularly during the opening of Ukraine's EU membership negotiations.

The leaders of the Bulgarian parliamentary coalition wished Ukraine victory and peace and pledged further support from Bulgaria.

Zelenskyy briefed them on the situation on the battlefield and Russia's recent large-scale missile attacks on Ukrainian cities. The president stressed that Ukraine was in need of more air defence systems and ammunition for them, artillery rounds, and so on.

The parties discussed further defence support for Ukraine. They also discussed the use of frozen Russian assets to compensate for the damage caused by Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Zelenskyy thanked Bulgaria for its firm sanctions against Russia and stressed the importance of continuing to support the EU's sanctions mechanisms.

In his evening address, the Ukrainian president described the conversation with the leaders of Bulgaria's parliamentary coalition as good and productive.

Quote: "I am grateful for their understanding – the understanding that Russian aggression is a threat to the happiness and prosperity of all European nations."

Support UP or become our patron!