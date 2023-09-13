Zelenskyy holds war cabinet meeting for second day in a row

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a war cabinet meeting for the second day in a row, his official telegram channel reported on Sept. 13.

"No details today. But there will be results. The enemy (Russians) will feel them," Zelenskyy said.

The situation at the front, preparations for possible enemy actions, fortifications and necessary reinforcements were discussed during a previous war cabinet meeting on Sep. 12.

The ongoing Ukrainian offensive, its directions, forecasts, arms and ammunition supply, domestic production, and intelligence were raised at today’s meetings.

