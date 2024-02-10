Zelenskyy honors Kharkiv families killed in Russian drone attack: ‘Reality speaks louder than words’

A fire that started in Kharkiv due to an attack by Russian drones

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the terrorist attack by the Russian military in Kharkiv in the early hours of Feb. 10, where a family with three children and another couple were killed by a drone attack.

"Reality always speaks more than any words," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.

“Last night, a whole family died in a fire after a Shahed strike in Kharkiv: parents and three children. The eldest son, Oleksiy, was 7 years old, the middle son, Mykhailo, was 4 years old, and the youngest son, Pavlo, was 7 months old. Children who had not yet seen life were killed because of Russian madness. Another family was also killed: a husband and wife. My condolences to all the relatives and friends!”

The rescue operation in Kharkiv is ongoing and four people, including a child, have been rescued so far.

"Dozens of people have been evacuated," he said.

“All the necessary services are involved, and everyone who has suffered will be provided with the necessary assistance.”

Zelenskyy also thanked everyone who supports Ukraine and Ukrainians in their defense against Russian terror and emphasized that terror cannot go unpunished.

"Terror cannot remain without a fair response," the head of state said.

“Terrorists must lose this war they started. Russia must be held accountable for every life it has ruined and destroyed. Only in this way will security for all become a part of reality again.”

All five members of one family, a husband, wife, and three children, were killed in Kharkiv overnight on Feb. 10, as a result of a Russian attack by Iranian kamikaze drones.

The strike ignited fires after hitting an oil depot and causing a fuel leak, spreading hazardous substances down the street into a residential area.

The man's body was found in the corridor of the house. The mother and her children, a seven year-old, a four year-old, and a seven month-old boys, tried to survive in the bathroom.

The search for the body of the baby continues.

In another house, a 66-year-old man and his 65-year-old wife were killed.

Two women aged 61 and 39, as well as a 45-year-old man, were injured.

As a result of the attack, 15 private houses were completely destroyed.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, air defense destroyed 23 of the 31 drones launched by Russia. In Odesa Oblast, there were hits on the port and civilian infrastructure, and four people were wounded.

For more than a month, Russia has been increasingly attacking Kharkiv with missiles and suicide drones, and regularly shelling the region's settlements with artillery.

