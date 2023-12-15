Zelenskyy honours memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders in military cemetery in Lviv – photo, video

During his working visit to the city of Lviv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has paid tribute to the Ukrainian soldiers who have given their lives defending Ukraine against Russia.

Source: Ukrainian President’s Office

Details: The Ukrainian president and the leadership of the President's Office laid flowers on the graves of the heroes buried in the Field of Mars at Lychakiv Cemetery. These were soldiers and sergeants who gave their lives in battles with the Russian occupying forces in the spring of 2022 and early 2023.

The participants of the ceremony honoured the memory of Maksym Vasylkevych from Lviv, who served in the ATO [Anti-Terrorist Operation] zone in Ukraine's east for three years and later came back from abroad after Russia's full-scale invasion to fight the Russians as part of the Major General Marko Bezruchko 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade; Oleksii Lon, a native of the town of Rubizhne (Luhansk Oblast), who served with the King Danylo 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade; and Dmytro Sydoruk, an internationally renowned archery master of sports and junior sergeant of the 24th Brigade.

Zelenskyy also spoke to the mother of Lieutenant Pavlo Shcherbyna, the commander of a separate grenade launcher platoon, who took part in the liberation of Kherson and later fought on the Bakhmut front. He was killed in action on 15 December 2022.

For reference: The Lychakiv Military Cemetery is a military burial site in Lviv. A central part of the cemetery has been used since April 2022 to bury those who have given their lives defending Ukraine against Russia.

PHOTO: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT'S OFFICE

