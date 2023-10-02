Zelenskyy hopes Spanish presidency will contribute to Ukraine's ascension to EU

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he had a telephone conversation with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on 2 October.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the conversation, the head of state thanked the Spanish people and the government for "principled political and military support for Ukraine," and also discussed the continuation of cooperation with his Spanish counterpart.

The leaders of Ukraine and Spain also discussed "key upcoming international events and security topics on our shared European agenda".

"I anticipate that the Spanish EU Presidency will be fruitful in terms of opening Ukraine’s EU accession talks," Zelenskyy stated.

The enlargement report from the European Commission is expected at the end of October. In it, the EC will give its assessment of whether Ukraine fulfilled the seven recommendations that it received along with the status of a candidate for EU membership in June last year.

Whether EU country leaders want to start accession negotiations with Ukraine at the summit in December depends on Ukraine’s implementation of the criteria.

Zelenskyy, in a conversation with new EU ambassador Katarína Mathernová, promised to finish working on the seven European Commission criteria for Ukraine’s EU accession.

Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euroatlantic Integration of Ukraine, stated that there is a general consensus about the start of membership negotiations between Ukraine and the EU, but that work with EU member states will be carried out before adopting the final decision.

