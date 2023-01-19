Zelenskyy: I'm not entirely sure Putin is still alive

Ukrainska Pravda
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not completely sure that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is still alive.

Source: Zelensky during a speech at the Ukrainian breakfast in Davos

Quote: "I don't quite understand who to talk to and about what. I'm not sure that the Russian president who sometimes appears against a green-screen chromakey is actually the [right] one. I don't quite understand if he is alive or whether he makes decisions, or whoever else makes decisions there. What group of people [could be making any decisions in Russia]? I don’t have that kind of information.

I don't quite understand how you can promise European leaders one thing, and the next day launch a full-scale invasion of a country. I just don't quite understand with whom we are dealing. When we say "peace talks", I don't quite understand with whom [we should be negotiating].

We are talking to you now: you know exactly who I am, and I know exactly who you are. There are witnesses to the fact that we are alive. And even if we talk about different things, we can reach a consensus.

It seems to me that Russia should first find ‘someone’ and then suggest ‘something’ [perhaps Zelenskyy is referring to Putin coming forward and agreeing to Ukraine's conditions so as to end the war – ed.]."

Details: The President emphasised that Ukraine did everything to liberate its territories through diplomacy, and peace negotiations are not yet peace per se.

