Zelenskyy: Im shocked because Israel gave us nothing

OLHA HLUSHCHENKO – SATURDAY, 24 SEPTEMBER 2022, 01:52

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said that he was "shocked" by Israel’s lack of aid for Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Source: President Zelenskyy in an interview with Ouest-France, quoted by Suspilne

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I am shocked and I do not understand [this]. Israel gave us nothing, nothing, zero…I understand that they have to defend their land, but I have received information that Israel is exporting its weapons to other countries."

"These are straight facts: there were discussions with the Israeli government, but they have not helped Ukraine. Why wouldn’t they give us air defence [equipment]?"

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that he was not blaming the Israeli leaders but was simply stating the facts.

He also explained that Russia still had an ability to influence Israel.

"We can see Russia’s influence over Israel. [Though] I do consider Israel to be an independent state," he added.

At the same time, Zelenskyy is convinced that Israel’s civil society supports Ukraine.

Previously: Military and political officials in Israel have been leaning towards supplying defensive military aid to Ukraine.

