Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Putin, Peskov and Russian officials

DENYS KARLOVSKYI - THURSDAY, 9 JUNE 2022, 18:14

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree imposing personal sanctions on Vladimir Putin, President of Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, Mikhail Mishustin, Russian Prime Minister, and a number of other high-ranking officials of the aggressor state.

Source: Zelenskyy's decree approving the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

Details: The list of persons against whom sanctions were imposed included all members of the Russian government and the Security Council of Russian Federation, including Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council, Sergei Shoigu, Defence Minister, Sergei Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister. In total, the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine lists 35 Russian officials.

Sanctions include bans on entry to Ukraine, revocation of visas and permits, revocation of state awards of Ukraine, revocation of all issued licences and permits, blocking of financial assets and a ban on transportation of property belonging to the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine.

In addition, Zelenskyy signed a decree imposing sanctions on Russian universities and their leaders. The list includes, in particular, Moscow State University named after Mikhail Lomonosov, Bauman Moscow State Technical University, Saint Petersburg State University and National Research University Higher School of Economics. In total, 236 Russian universities were included in the list of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine.

Ukrainian educational, cultural and state institutions must sever all ties and agreements concluded with Russian universities listed by the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine.

In the decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine instructed the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine to ensure the implementation of restrictive measures against these individuals. In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine should inform Ukraine's partners about these sanctions, including the United States, the leadership of the European Union and Government of the United Kingdom.

Story continues

Background:

On 3 June, European Union imposed sanctions on relatives of Russian officials, including Putin's mistress Alina Kabayeva, Peskov's wife Tatiana Navka and his children, and a number of other Russians.

British lawyers have collected data on the assets of hundreds of Russians who should be included in the sanctions lists.

Top American executives of the largest business companies told Zelenskyy on 8 June that sanctions against Russia should only be strengthened, not weakened.

According to The Times, the leader of the ruling Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, provided a letter to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich's lawyers confirming that the sanctioned Russian billionaire was helping Ukraine and rescuing 400,000 people. Abramovich has filed lawsuits against the European Union and Government of the United Kingdom to lift sanctions because he allegedly needs to take part in the talks.