Zelenskyy imposes further sanctions against individuals and legal entities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed into law the decision of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) "On the Application of and Amendments to Personal Special Economic and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)" adopted on 18 November 2023.

Source: Presidential Decrees Nos. 758/2023 and 759/2023 dated 18 November 2023

Details: The Secretary of the NSDC is to supervise the implementation of the NSDC decision that the president has brought into effect.

The decree takes effect on the date of publication.

The sanctioned individuals include Dmitrii Sablin, Dmytro Svyatash, Dmytro Tabachnyk, Yurii Kit, Mykola Azarov, Sergey Aksyonov and Oleh Tsarov.

A hundred other individuals are specified in another appendix to the NSDC decision signed by the president. The sanctions list also includes 37 legal entities.

The sanctions are imposed for five and ten years respectively.

Background:

On 10 March, Zelenskyy signed into law the NSDC’s decision to sanction 120 individuals and 287 legal entities.

