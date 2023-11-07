Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against companies connected to Russian oligarch Fridman

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has validated the decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC) about applying the sanctions against the number of companies related to sanctioned Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman and his partners.

Source: decree 739/2023 from 7 November published on the President’s official website

Details: According to the decree, the sanctions in the form of blocking the assets, prevention of withdrawal of capital of Ukrainian affiliates were imposed against:

Sogeral Foundation;

Haberfield Limited;

CTF Holdings S.A;

Slavisilla Holdings Limited;

Dendar Investment Fund Limited.

Two-year long sanctions were imposed against the companies:

Alfa Finance Holdings Limited;

Erasmony Limited;

Rissa Investments Limited;

International Distribution Systems Limited.

Rissa Investments Limited and International Distribution Systems Limited control the largest manufacturer of mineral waters in Ukraine JSC IDS, which produces goods under the brands Myrhorodska and Morshynska.

Background: A single stockholder of the Kyivstar company, a global digital operator VEON, appealed against the arrest of corporate rights of Kyivstar in court and denied the control by Fridman and Pyotr Aven (another Russian oligarch close to Putin – ed.).

