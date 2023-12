Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on Russian individuals using Ukrainian documents

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted the decision of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions on six Russian citizens, several of whom are using Ukrainian documents under a different name.

Source: presidential decree

Details: Decree No 877/2023 enacts the decision of the NSDC dated 30 December to impose sanctions on six citizens of the Russian Federation:

Yegor Vasilyevich Burkin, a citizen of the Russian Federation, is likely using documents issued in the name of Yehor Levchenko, in particular, a Ukrainian ID and a Ukrainian passport;

Andrey Abramovich Amirkhanyan, a citizen of the Russian Federation, is likely using documents issued in the name of Andrii Abramovych Lemishko, in particular, a Ukrainian ID and a Ukrainian passport;

Artem Aleksandrovich Gradopoltsev, a citizen of the Russian Federation, obtained a refugee certificate in Ukraine;

Denis Ivanovich Klimov, a citizen of the Russian Federation, obtained a refugee certificate in Ukraine;

Timur Ilyasovich Galyamov, a citizen of the Russian Federation, uses the documents of a citizen of Ukraine in the name of Artem Eldarovych Khalikov, in particular, he holds a Ukrainian ID and a passport;

Albert Minullovich Safikhanov, a citizen of the Russian Federation, uses the documents of a citizen of Ukraine in the name of Robert Radikovych Budaiev, in particular, he holds a Ukrainian ID and a passport.

Support UP or become our patron!