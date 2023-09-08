Zelenskyy: There is information that Putin killed Prigozhin

Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read
8

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible for the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Group.

Source: BBC News Russian Service, citing the president's statement in Kyiv

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Putin is down – as a person and as a politician. He killed Prigozhin; at least we have this information."

Details: Zelenskyy said that for Ukraine, this is simply "one less terrorist".

Zelenskyy also added that the morale of the Russians had fallen because they were hiding behind Wagnerites – "they were thrown forward; they were not allowed to go back".

"I think that this protection, which is covered by the lives of mercenaries, Wagnerites, has been lost. This is definitely an advantage for us," the Ukrainian president concluded.

Background:

  • On the evening of 23 August, a small plane crashed in Tver Oblast, Russia, and Rosaviatsiya claimed that the passengers included Yevgeny Prigozhin.

  • The Grey Zone Telegram channel, which is close to the Wagner Group, claimed that Yevgeny Prigozhin's plane was shot down by air defence fire. It was also written that a terrorist attack on board was being considered as a line of enquiry into the crash of Prigozhin's plane.

  • Rosaviatsia shared a full list of passengers on the plane that crashed in Tver Oblast on the evening of 23 August, including Yevgeny Prigozhin.

  • The Russian media saw some symbolism in the fact that the plane crash occurred on 23 August, exactly two months after the Wagner Group’s mutiny [Prigozhin announced his "justice march" on the evening of 23 June – ed.].

  • Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) were of the opinion that Vladimir Putin took revenge for the humiliation of the mutiny and ordered the destruction of the Wagner Group’s leadership.

  • US President Joe Biden suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin might be behind the plane crash.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Prigozhin: From 'Putin's chef' to deadly plane crash

    An airplane believed to have been carrying Wagner Group private army head Yevgeny Prigozhin crashed northwest of Moscow on Wednesday evening. The 10 people on the passenger list were the 62-year-old Prigozhin, six senior Wagner Group officials and three crew members.

  • Yevgeny Prigozhin is just the latest: A list of Putin's dead critics

    Falls from windows, poisoned food, physically impossible self-strangulation, and bodies discovered with head trauma or bullet holes — these are some of the ways that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s political opponents have met their unnatural deaths in recent years.

  • Is Ukraine's counteroffensive turning out to be a bust?

    Ukrainian drone strikes are rattling Russians, but the long-planned summer counteroffensive has yet to meet with much success.

  • The best audio interfaces in 2023

    Here's a list of the best audio interfaces you can get right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Polish senate says use of government spyware is illegal in the country

    A special commission within Poland’s Senate concluded that the government's use of spyware, like the one made by NSO Group, is illegal. The commission announced on Thursday the conclusion of its 18-month-long investigation into allegations that the Polish government used NSO’s spyware, known as Pegasus, to spy on an opposition politician and other politicians around the time of the country’s 2019 elections. “Pegasus cannot be used under Polish law,” the report read, according to a machine translation.

  • Nationals cancel Stephen Strasburg retirement conference as team reportedly tries to negotiate settlement

    One of the worst contracts in MLB history might be getting messier.

  • Chandler Jones says Raiders sent crisis response team to his house after his expletive-laden social media posts

    Jones took to social media to tell his side of the story again.

  • UK rejoins EU science and space programs it left after Brexit

    The UK is set to rejoin Europe's Horizon scientific research program as an associate nation via a new "bespoke deal."

  • How the Fed affects student loan interest rates

    The federal funds rate can indirectly affect student loan interest rates for better or worse. Here's what you need to know.

  • Georgia election case latest: Where Trump, 18 allies stand after pleading not guilty to racketeering

    Former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants in the Georgia racketeering case have all pleaded not guilty and waived their right to an in-person arraignment that had been scheduled to take place this week. Here's the latest on where the 19 defendants stand.

  • Woman explains why ‘privacy is the new luxury’ on Instagram

    Sharing life details on the internet may not be the way to go anymore.

  • Apple fixes zero-day bugs used to plant Pegasus spyware

    Apple released security updates on Thursday that patch two zero-day exploits — meaning hacking techniques that were unknown at the time Apple found out about them — used against a member of a civil society organization in Washington, D.C., according to the researchers who found the vulnerabilities. Citizen Lab, an internet watchdog group that investigates government malware, published a short blog post explaining that last week they found a zero-click vulnerability — meaning that the hackers’ target doesn’t have to tap or click anything, such as an attachment — used to target victims with malware. The researchers said the vulnerability was used as part of an exploit chain designed to deliver NSO Group’s malware, known as Pegasus.

  • The best healthy meal kit delivery services for 2023

    We've picked the best healthy meal kit delivery services to kick-start your year of healthy eating.

  • UNC, coach Mack Brown blast NCAA after it denies eligibility for All-ACC transfer Devontez Walker: 'Shame on you'

    Walker transferred to UNC in part to be near his ailing grandmother. Brown wrote of the decision that the NCAA "couldn't care less about the young people it's supposed to be supporting."

  • It’s time for clarity on Hunter Biden (and his dad)

    It now appears President Biden's son Hunter will go to trial on criminal charges. That's the best outcome for voters, and maybe even for the president.

  • Astranis wants to bring internet connectivity to up to 5 million in Mexico

    Astranis, a venture-backed startup that builds and operates small broadband satellites in a far-off orbit, released more details today about its plans to provide internet access to Mexico. As part of the deal, Astranis will launch two satellites next year for Mexican internet service provider Apco Networks. More than 30% of Mexico's 127 million-strong population -- or around 38 million people -- don’t have access to the internet.

  • SAP nabs German startup LeanIX to help companies modernize faster

    As companies look to stave off technical debt, a process of aging systems limiting a company’s ability to modernize, the first step is simply understanding the state of your architecture. SAP announced today that it is acquiring German startup LeanIX, a software service that helps companies map out their architecture. The purchase is expected to complement the 2021 Signavio acquisition, a German business process automation company that SAP bought for a reported price of $1.2 billion.

  • Patreon pilots Discord-like chatroom feature

    The fan membership platform Patreon is beginning to roll out a chat feature, connecting creators directly with their fanbase in a group message. The offering will become available to some creators today, but will spread more broadly within the coming months. Patreon has long had an integration with Discord, which automatically adds patrons at certain membership tiers to a paywalled Discord server (so long as the patron has their Discord account linked to Patreon).

  • Dabo Swinney: 'I’m proud of what I saw on tape' in Clemson's Week 1 loss to Duke

    The Tigers didn't punt on any of their six second-half drives yet failed to score a single point.

  • Compliance and risk management startup Certa raises $35M

    Certa, a compliance, governance and risk management platform for enterprises, today announced that it raised $35 million in a Series B round co-led by Fin Capital and Vertex Ventures, with participation from Tru Arrow Partners, Point72 Ventures, BDMI, The Chainsmokers-backed Mantis VC and GOAT Capital. The tranche brings Certa's total capital raised to "just over" $50 million, according to founder and CEO Jag Lamba, who wouldn't reveal the valuation -- saying only that it was the "standard Series B valuation for a round of this size." "Every relationship with a third party introduces new risks to a business, and even one bad relationship can be catastrophic," Lamba told TechCrunch in an email interview.