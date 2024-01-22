Zelenskyy introduces law on multiple citizenship to Ukrainian parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that on 22 January, he will introduce a law on multiple citizenship in Ukraine to the Verkhovna Rada (the parliament).

Source: Zelenskyy during the greeting on Ukraine Unity Day

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Today, I am introducing a key law to the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) of Ukraine that will enable comprehensive changes to legislation and introduce the institution of multiple citizenship.

It will allow all ethnic Ukrainians and their descendants living in different countries worldwide to retain our citizenship. Of course, this does not apply to citizens of the aggressor country."

Details: The president explained that Ukrainians by spirit and origin have to become Ukrainian citizens by law.

This applies to Ukrainians in all corners of the world, as well as to foreign volunteer soldiers who have come to the defence of Ukraine and are fighting "for the freedom of Ukraine as for their homeland". Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will become their homeland.

"All those who have not forgotten their roots and who do not let the world forget about Ukraine. Everyone with Ukrainian blood in their veins and a free heart beating in their chest. Ukrainians by origin who have long proved that they are Ukrainians by spirit. And after many years of waiting, they are finally going to become Ukrainians by passport, at the legislative level," the President concluded.

