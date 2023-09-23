Zelenskyy invites Canadian businessmen to rebuild Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have met with Canadian business leaders interested in investing in Ukraine.

Source: Ukrinform

Quote: "Right now, we are most interested in the reconstruction of Ukraine: energy facilities, water supply, dams, infrastructure and, of course, military equipment.

The second part is the start of work on the transformation of Ukraine, which will take place after the war. I would say that it is cheaper to do this now than after the victory. So, please, open [your businesses – ed.] in Ukraine, we are very interested in jobs, new businesses and technologies, and we are very digitalised, probably the leaders in Europe in this area."

Details: For his part, Trudeau noted that there is still a lot of work to be done in the area of humanitarian and military assistance, which his government is working on, but much of it also concerns the economic bloc: "So I'm very pleased that business leaders are here to talk to President Zelenskyy."

