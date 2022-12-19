Zelenskyy: Iran and Russia will be both held accountable for "terrorist International"

After 30 Shahed-136 drones were shot down on the morning of 19 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Iran will be held accountable jointly with Russia for the energy terror being directed against Ukrainians.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address on 19 December

Quote: "This morning in several regions and cities of our country was, unfortunately, spoiled by the characteristic sound of Iranian-made Shaheds. Fortunately, most of them did not reach their intended targets, and that made our morning a little better today. Thirty Shaheds were shot down – not a bad result.

I want to thank all our anti-aircraft fighters, pilots, and mobile fire groups for this result and for the protection of the Ukrainian sky. Especially to the 96th Kyiv and 208th Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigades, which demonstrated staggering accuracy today.

These Shahed drones which were used by Russia are from a new batch. This is the terrorist International of two regimes – they help each other fight against people. Well, both nations will be held accountable for that."

Details: Zelenskyy added that on 19 December, due to the impact of several drones in the morning, more people were disconnected from electricity than the day before.

"But our repair workers, as always, are working around the clock. They are trying to restore the energy supply as soon as possible at the level that can be provided by energy generation. It will be done," the president said.

