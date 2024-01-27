Zelenskyy on January results: We managed to maintain international attention

Zelenskyy in his address on 27 January. Photo: Office of the President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine managed to maintain international attention to its battle for independence over the course of January.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "As we end this day and this week, it is time to sum up the first results of this January – for Ukraine and for our relations with partners.

Despite various challenges and many difficulties, Ukraine has managed to maintain international attention to our battle for independence. We managed to add even more resilience to our country, which is the main argument in international communication. What you (Ukrainians – ed.) are capable of. What you are able to withstand. What you are able to go through. The world is paying attention to the resilient and the brave."

Details: Zelenskyy noted, in particular, the signed security agreement with the UK. He called this agreement "the gold standard" to be looked up to whenworking with other partners.

"And such negotiations on new security agreements – and not only with states in Europe – on bilateral documents to implement the G7 security declaration are ongoing. And I am sure that soon there will be new results on security guarantees for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

He also said that "in fact, this month our teams, Ukrainian and Polish, have reset relations".

Zelenskyy also noted "a good result in relations with the European Union" – the start of the screening of Ukrainian legislation.

"There is already an understanding of the schedule of meetings and all the next necessary steps. And it is important that the Ukrainian government team is sufficiently mobilised for this work: Ukraine is interested in the best possible results in its relations with Europe this year," he stressed.

Zelenskyy also thanked Switzerland "for very good and productive negotiations during the visit, as well as for the effective organisation of the meeting of advisers on the Peace Formula".

"There is an agreement on the organisation of the first Peace Summit at the level of leaders in Switzerland. Very active talks are ongoing. We are preparing a really strong story," Zelenskyy said.

Regarding the defence packages for Ukraine, the President said there were "good dynamics" this month.

"Of course, we need more to achieve control in the sky and greater capabilities on the ground, especially artillery. But, no matter how difficult it is, we have supplies of artillery, missiles and ammunition for air defence," he said.

Zelenskyy thanked each country that announced new support packages at the recent Ramstein-format meeting. "We are already preparing even more agreements with our partners for February," he added.

He also said that Ukraine and its partners have come closer to a fair decision regarding Russian assets this month.

He also announced the preparation of a new EU sanctions package, as well as new steps to limit Russia's ability to circumvent sanctions.

