Zelenskyy to join EU online summit on 1 February where aid for Ukraine will be discussed

Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his office. Photo: Office of the President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will participate in an emergency online-format EU summit on 1 February, where long-term financial support for Ukraine will be discussed.

Source: EU top official who preferred to remain anonymous

Quote: "As for Zelenskyy – yes, he will join the meeting online."

Details: It should be mentioned that during the latest emergency EU summit in December it was expected that Zelenskyy would be present physically, but joined the meeting online. At the December meeting the EU leaders found the way to counter the resistance of Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán, and reached an agreement on the start of EU accession talks with Ukraine.

According to the media, EU leaders will reaffirm their commitment to providing "timely, predictable and sustainable military support" to Ukraine in the future at the 2 February summit.

The main topic of the Brussels summit is an attempt to reach an agreement on a package of four-year financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of €50 billion, which Hungary blocked at the previous summit in December.

Background:

Earlier, Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said that Ukrainians don’t have to worry about support from the European Union weakening.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hopes to use the EU summit on 1 February to call on member states to send more weapons to Ukraine.

