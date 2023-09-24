Zelenskyy on joint arms production with US: What was a fantasy will become a reality

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called the US decision to jointly produce weapons and defence systems with Ukraine a historic one.

Quote: "There is a historic decision by America to jointly produce weapons and defence systems, including air defence. This is something that was an absolute fantasy until recently but will become a reality. We will make it a reality. Everyone who works for the state.

And this is the new quality of Ukraine's defence industry – much stronger. And this is the economy. Protection for our cities. Enterprises, new jobs for both our peoples – for Ukrainians and Americans. We have a clear prospect – what we have already agreed on – of a newly stronger Ukraine to prevent a repeat of Russian aggression. I am grateful to President Biden, his entire team, and everyone in America who values freedom and supports Ukraine."

Details: Zelenskyy called the past week very productive and noted many "good defence and other decisions".

"Defence packages. From the United States, we received artillery, the necessary shells, missiles for the HIMARS, missiles for air defence, additional air defence systems, tactical vehicles and some other weapons that will make themselves known on the battlefield. From Canada, we have a decision on long-term defence support of half a billion US dollars. In particular, these are Medevacs, evacuation vehicles that are very much needed at the front. We have agreed on production and supply," the president said.

On 22 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that following his visit to the United States, he had a number of significant results, including an agreement to jointly produce weapons, including air defence systems.

