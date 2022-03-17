Zelenskyy legalizes cryptocurrency in Ukraine

Lachlan Keller
·1 min read
In this article:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a virtual assets bill into law to legalize cryptocurrencies in a country that is receiving millions in crypto donations for military and humanitarian aid in its war against Russia.

Fast facts

  • The law determines the legal status for crypto assets and the market regulators — the National Bank of Ukraine and the National Commission on Securities and Stock Market, the Ministry of Digital Transformation said in a statement on Wednesday.

  • Foreign and domestic cryptocurrency service providers can operate with legal accounts in Ukrainian banks under the law, the Ministry added in a tweet.

  • Ukraine’s parliament passed the bill on Feb. 17, after Zelenskyy had rejected an earlier version of the bill in 2021.

  • Ukraine has received at least US$80 million in crypto donations from DAOs and direct crypto transfers to the government’s wallets.

  • The finance ministry is also looking to amend the country’s Tax and Civil Codes to develop the digital assets market, the statement said.

