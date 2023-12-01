Zelenskyy listens to proposals for solving mobilisation problems in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that issues related to solving the problems of mobilisation and demobilisation in Ukraine were discussed at a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff.

Source: Zelenskyy’s address on 1 December

Quote: "Everyone in Ukraine understands that changes are needed in this area. It's not just about the number of those who can be mobilised. It's about terms – for everyone currently in the military – for demobilisation – and for those who will join the military.

And it's about conditions. These are comprehensive things that military leadership and the Ministry of Defence have to work out and present to the [General] Staff for approval. Today, there were some proposals. I am waiting for [comprehensive] solutions."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that frontline commanders and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces reported the situation on the front lines on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Marinka, Avdiivka, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson fronts to the Staff.

Quote: "I have listened to reports on the supply of ammunition and weapons, we are preparing updated requests for communication with partners. A productive week of talks is ahead."

Details: There was also a report by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine on possible Russian actions and the international situation next year.

Quote: "We are analysing all possible scenarios, and there must be our Ukrainian scenario for 2024. Specific operations with entirely specific justifications that will give Ukraine entirely specific results. Everything necessary for our state, our brigades, these specific results must be calculated precisely."

