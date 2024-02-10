Zelenskyy and Macron discuss situation on battlefield and Ukraine's weapon needs

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the president of Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the president of Ukraine
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the conversation, the two leaders discussed the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine's defence needs, which include drones, artillery and ammunition, as well as electronic warfare and air defence systems.

They also discussed drafting a bilateral document on security guarantees based on the G7 Vilnius Declaration.

"I spoke with Emmanuel Macron and thanked him and the French people for their unwavering support.

A very positive and focused call, which is exactly what is required right now," Zelenskyy stated.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!