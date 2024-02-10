Zelenskyy and Macron discuss situation on battlefield and Ukraine's weapon needs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the president of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the conversation, the two leaders discussed the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine's defence needs, which include drones, artillery and ammunition, as well as electronic warfare and air defence systems.

They also discussed drafting a bilateral document on security guarantees based on the G7 Vilnius Declaration.

"I spoke with Emmanuel Macron and thanked him and the French people for their unwavering support.

A very positive and focused call, which is exactly what is required right now," Zelenskyy stated.

Background:

Macron has announced his intention to visit Ukraine in February to finalise the agreement on security guarantees.

Earlier, the Ukrainian President's Office reported that it was close to finalising a bilateral agreement with France.

In mid-January, the first finalised agreement – between Ukraine and the United Kingdom – was signed during the visit of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Kyiv.

