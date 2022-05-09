Zelenskyy: The main conversation topic in Moscow is the "price" Russia has to pay for the war

Alyona Mazurenko - Monday, 9 May 2022, 23:52

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the main topic in Moscow at the moment is the discussion on the issue of the "price" for the war waged by Russia against Ukraine.

Source: Presidential video address

Quote: "Usually on May 9, Europeans remembered the price of peace that was paid by all the nations of our continent 77 years ago. They talked about how to prevent such a terrible war from happening again.

It is clear that now, everything is different. In European capitals, the main topic is the price of peace that will have to be paid to stop the war unleashed by Russia. And also the price Russia [has to pay] for bringing the evil of an indiscriminate war to Europe again to destroy our people.

I am sure this is the main topic in Moscow right now as well. They can portray whatever they want in propaganda - so be it. And [they can] make any political statements. But the reality cannot be altered. Reality requires peace. And the only culprit for the destruction of peace is and will remain the Russian state. This is a historical responsibility for Russia."