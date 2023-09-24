Zelenskyy: Mariupol will live in Ukraine, Melitopol will be liberated

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promises that the temporarily occupied cities of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast and Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast will be liberated.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: Zelenskyy noted that this weekend, 17 Ukrainian cities, both free and temporarily occupied, celebrate City Day.

Quote: "Oster is one of the oldest Ukrainian cities. Kramatorsk. Nemyriv. Beryslav. Zolotonosha. Mykolaivka. Horodnia. Haivoron. Vashkivtsi. Sosnivka. Novomoskovsk. Pidhorodne. Hnivan. Bobrynets. Baturyn, whose history remembers both the glory of Ukraine and the tragedy of destruction by the occupiers.

…And Mariupol. Melitopol. Every person matters to us. And every city matters to us. The border between Ukraine and Russia is not only the clearly seen state border on the political map but also the border in the people’s souls. Ukrainians do not destroy, but rebuild. They do not invade, but liberate. They do not take over what does not belong to them but take back what is theirs.

Mariupol will live in Ukraine. We will liberate Melitopol. I wish each of our cities a quick victory! We are doing everything for it!"

