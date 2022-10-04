Zelenskyy may become Nobel Peace Prize laureate

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The Kyiv Independent newspaper and Zelenskyy are currently favorites to be named Nobel Peace Prize laureates on Oct. 7.

“It could be a prize either for actors internally in Ukraine – fact-finding, humanitarian assistance,” Henrik Urdal, director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo, told Reuters.

The prize could also highlight climate change and recognize an environ-mental campaigner like Greta Thunberg – or go for a complete surprise, as the Norwegian Nobel Committee has done before.

Swedish professor Peter Wallensteen, an expert on international affairs, told the AFP news agency this year’s Nobel Peace Prize “most likely is a prize in support of some of those institutions that collect information on war crimes.”

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate will be revealed in Oslo, Norway, on Oct. 7.

Following that, the laureates for the 2022 Nobel Prize, one of the most prestigious international awards, will be named from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10.

Nobel prizes have been awarded annually since 1901 for the most out-standing scientific discoveries, literary works, and contributions to the pro-motion of peace and the societal development.

