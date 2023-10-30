Zelenskyy may visit Israel at any time, but no request came in

Michael Brodsky, Israel's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine, has said Ukraine has not yet sent a request for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Israel, noting that he is welcome in the country at any time.

Source: Brodsky in an interview with Ynet news outlet

Details: Answering the question of whether Israel had actually stated that it wasn't a good time for Zelenskyy's visit early on in the war with Hamas, Brodsky said, "This is not true because there was no official request from Ukraine regarding a visit".

Quote: "Messages were sent to Ukraine that he is welcome to come to Israel at any time and I believe he will arrive soon. A date has not yet been set, but he is a welcome guest in Israel and I believe a visit is forthcoming."

Previously: On 16 October, The Times of Israel, citing Hebrew-language media, reported that Israel had refused a request from the Ukrainian President's Office to approve an official visit by Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Israel after the Hamas Islamist group attack had taken place.

Background:

On 7 October, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalated when Hamas attacked Israel with rockets.

On 9 October, Israel announced that it had regained control of all areas on the border near the Gaza Strip. Israel is currently planning a ground offensive in Gaza that may last three months. The New York Times reported that Israel had to postpone the ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

On 27 October, Israeli forces entered the Gaza Strip after intense artillery and rocket fire from military aircraft.

