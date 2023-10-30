Zelenskyy may visit Israel at any time, but no request came in

Michael Brodsky, Israel's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine, has said Ukraine has not yet sent a request for Ukrainian President to visit Israel, noting that he is welcome in the country at any time.

Source: Brodsky in an interview with Ynet news outlet

Details: Answering the question of whether Israel had actually stated that it wasn't a good time for Zelenskyy's visit early on in the war with Hamas, Brodsky said, "This is not true because there was no official request from Ukraine regarding a visit".

Quote: "Messages were sent to Ukraine that he is welcome to come to Israel at any time and I believe he will arrive soon. A date has not yet been set, but he is a welcome guest in Israel and I believe a visit is forthcoming."

Previously: On 16 October, The Times of Israel, citing Hebrew-language media, reported that Israel had refused a request from the Ukrainian President's Office to approve an official visit by Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Israel after the Hamas Islamist group attack had taken place.

Background: 

