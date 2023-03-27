Zelenskyy meets actor Orlando Bloom in Kyiv
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British actor Orlando Bloom in Kyiv on Sunday. (March 27)
Orlando Bloom sat down with the president of Ukraine to discuss solutions for protecting children traumatised by Russia's invasion.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky met with actor and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Orlando Bloom in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, March 26.The pair discussed the effects of the war on Ukrainian children as well as humanitarian efforts, according to the president’s office.Bloom also visited a school in Irpin and met with families that were affected by the war, the organization said. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful
Several explosions rocked the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on the morning of 27 March. Source: Ivan Fedorov, legal Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram; RIA-Melitopol Telegram-channel; Vladimir Rogov, a collaborator and the so-called "Member of the Main Council of Administration of Zaporizhzhia Oblast", on Telegram Quote from Fedorov: "The occupiers have 'nothing going on in Melitopol'.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken about his trip to occupied Mariupol on 19 March, which he called "a working visit", and said that he "felt the mood" of the city's residents. Source: Putin in an interview with Russian state-owned media Russia-24; RBC Quote: "It was time to see, to come and see, on the example of Mariupol, how the rebuilding works are going, what more needs to be done, what is a priority… It was important to feel the mood of the people.
Raytheon (RTX) clinches a $43.6 million contract for the procurement of the RAM 2B Guided Missile.
Jerry Jeudy being traded might not be imminent.
The government’s plan to increase its control over the judiciary has sparked the largest protest movement in Israeli history.
Matt Cardona discusses potentially returning to WWE. Cardona previously worked for WWE for many years; he signed a developmental deal in 2006 and moved to the main roster in 2007. During his WWE run as Zack Ryder, he won the Intercontinental Championship, the United States Championship, and the Tag Team Championship. WWE released Cardona in […] The post Matt Cardona: It’s Not My Time To Go Back To WWE Yet, But I’d Have A Conversation appeared first on Wrestlezone.
A software developer twice invested his savings in cryptocurrencies, only to lose it all. A recent college graduate and a single mom are dabbling hopefully in bitcoin after attending a crypto workshop sponsored by rapper Jay-Z at the public housing complex where the hip-hop star grew up. All were drawn by the idea of crypto as a pathway to wealth-building outside of traditional financial systems with a long history of racial discrimination and indifference to the needs of low-income communities.
The stories of survivors in Rolling Fork were dramatic in the aftermath of the devastating tornado that ripped through Mississippi.
Explosions were heard in the Russian-occupied southern Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Melitopol on the morning of March 27.
Canada has pledged a significant increase in spending to improve water quality in the Great Lakes following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, whose administration also has boosted funding for the shared waters. Following their discussion Friday in Ottawa, Trudeau said his government would spend $420 million — about $306 million in U.S. dollars — over the next decade on the lakes, still suffering fron 20th century industrial pollution and newer challenges such as climate change, PFAS chemicals and microplastics. The announcement came weeks after U.S. Congress members prodded Biden to seek more support for the lakes from Canada, which critics have accused of doing too little.
For the past half-century Genoa City, Wisconsin, has been the setting for high drama, marital gyrations and genre traditions, in TV's most-watched soap opera.
According to FHP, the incident took place at approximately 12:00 p.m., when the aircraft was attempting to land on the paved airstrip at the St. Augustine Airport when it suddenly veered off into the grass area.
The school shootings in Sandy Hook, Parkland and Uvalde left parents afraid. But home is far more dangerous for children where guns are involved.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasises that "Ukraine became stronger" this week, and the enemy "became even more isolated, even more hopeless." Source: President's evening address Quote from Zelenskyy: "Another week of defence is almost over, another week when Ukraine became stronger.
Ukrainian forces are pushing back against Russian troops in the long and grinding battle for the town of Bakhmut, where the situation is now stabilising, according to the top commander of Ukraine’s military.
Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews took the next step in his recovery process and has begun skating, head coach Luke Richardson confirmed on Sunday.
Actor and comedian John Leguizamo joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss guest hosting "The Daily Show."
Channel 9 is sharing an inside look at the new, $100 million Brightline Basecamp set to open in Orlando.