Zelenskyy meets with Cape Verde's Prime Minister on way to Argentina

On his way to Argentina to attend the inauguration of newly elected president Javier Milei, Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Ulisses Correia e Silva, Prime Minister of the Republic of Cape Verde. Their meeting was the first in the history of bilateral relations with this country.

Source: President's website

Details: Zelenskyy noted the importance of Cape Verde's principled position in support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, condemnation of Russian aggression and concrete steps to support Ukrainian international initiatives.

Cape Verde endorsed the resolution of the 11th emergency session of the UN General Assembly of 2 March 2022 on supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as demands for Russia to stop aggressive actions and withdraw troops from the territory of our state. Earlier, Cape Verde supported the UN General Assembly resolution of 27 March 2014, calling on countries around the world not to recognise the annexation of Crimea by Russia. Ukraine's president thanked Cape Verde’s leadership for the support, particularly in the UN.

Zelenskyy invited the Prime Minister of Cape Verde to join the work on implementing the Ukrainian Peace Formula. Special attention was paid to implementing its separate points, preparing the fourth meeting at the level of security and foreign policy advisers, and the Global Peace Formula Summit.

The president expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister of Cape Verde for supporting the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian initiative and familiarised him with the work on expanding the new export corridor and creating grain hubs in Africa.

He also informed the interlocutor about Russia's unsuccessful attempts to prevent civilian navigation in the Black Sea, noting that after the restart of the alternative "grain corridor", they hava transported more than 7 million tonnes of food supplies so far.

The leaders also paid attention to enhancing Ukraine's relations with African countries, strengthening cooperation in participating in international forums, and agreed on a schedule of bilateral contacts soon.

Zelenskyy invited the head of the Government of Cape Verde to visit Ukraine.

