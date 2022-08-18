Zelenskyy meets Erdogan in Lviv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday greeted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the western city of Lviv, ahead of a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (August 18)
Turkish President Recep Erdogan met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Lviv, Ukraine, on Thursday, August 18.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres later joined the leaders to discuss the circumstances surrounding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, specifically the risk of nuclear catastrophe given the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.A statement from Zelensky’s office said the leaders “discussed the issue of Russia’s large-scale theft of grain,” which he said amounted to half a million tons. Credit: Suspilne News via Storyful
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's talks with Turkey's leader and chief of the U.N. are taking place far away from the war's front lines.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ukraine on Thursday, with grain exports and concerns about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to top the agenda. The trilateral meeting marks Erdogan's first in-person discussion with Zelenskiy since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, although the Turkish leader has met Russian President Vladimir Putin twice in recent months.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan flew from Turkey on a private jet along with a Turkish delegation to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UN Secretary General António Guterres in Lviv, reported Turkish state-owned Anadolu news agency on Aug. 18.
(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said talks in Lviv, western Ukraine, with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy focused on how to “ultimately end” the nearly six-month-old conflict. Erdogan said he would evaluate the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerBill Gat
Russia is hunting pro-Ukraine saboteurs after humiliating Crimea explosions
Anton Alihanov. Photo: RIA Novosti UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 18 AUGUST 2022, 16:02 Anton Alihanov, the Head of Kaliningrad Oblast in Russia, arrived in occupied Kherson with "an official visit".
ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO, NGU STANISLAV POHORILOV - THURSDAY, 18 AUGUST 2022, 14:31 Fighters of a special unit of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) demonstrated the destruction of 2 tanks of the Russian occupying forces on the Donetsk front.
UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 17 AUGUST 2022, 11:22 Due to the lack of people willing to go to war in Ukraine, the Russian authorities began to agitate Central Asian citizens living in the Moscow Oblast.