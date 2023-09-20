Zelenskyy meets with European Commission President, discusses Ukrainian agricultural products in EU

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, met with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, President Klaus Iohannis of Romania, and Mariya Gabriel, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Source: Office of the President

Quote: "The talks in this format were primarily focused on preserving the single market principle and free access of Ukrainian agricultural products to the EU market."

Details: According to Zelenskyy, a mechanism for constant dialogue has been created: "the Joint Coordination Platform for Export and Transit of Ukrainian Agricultural Products. This platform should continue to work and help resolve all problematic issues in the field of agricultural products."

Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine, as a future member of the European Union, should not be subject to unilateral restrictions. It is also necessary to protect the competitive advantages of each EU member in a free trade environment.

The parties discussed finding practical logistical solutions with the President of Romania and the Deputy Prime Minister of Bulgaria, in particular expanding the capacity of ports like the Black Sea port of Constanța and transportation via the Danube River.

They also talked about increasing the volume of transit of Ukrainian products through Romania and Bulgaria.

Zelenskyy thanked the President and the government of Romania for their contribution to strengthening the unity of the EU, compliance with the principles of the single market and free competition.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "It is through Romania that over 60% of transit of Ukrainian grain that passes through the EU's Solidarity Lanes is ensured. Our joint efforts will help reduce the burden on the infrastructure of the Ukrainian ports of Izmail and Reni, as well as speed up cargo transshipment. The Ukrainian part of the Danube River should also be included in the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T),"

Alternative transportation routes through Romania and Bulgaria were discussed at the meeting. These routes would significantly increase transit volumes and ease the burden on these countries' domestic markets.

