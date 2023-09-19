Zelenskyy meets with European Council President on sidelines of UN General Assembly

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Charles Michel, President of the European Council, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Source: Office of the President

Details: The leaders discussed the implementation of the European Commission's seven recommendations for Ukraine's EU membership.

Zelenskyy briefed the European Council President on the situation on the battlefield. In this context, the parties emphasised the importance of the EU's defence support for Ukraine.

They also discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

Background:

Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, 19 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on other states to join in preparations for a summit on Ukraine’s Peace Formula. He also stated that he is aware of attempts to conclude "shady dealings behind the scenes" with Russia, but emphasised that "evil cannot be trusted".

Zelenskyy also met Kenyan President William Ruto to discuss the construction of grain hubs and the provision of Ukrainian agricultural products to the region.

