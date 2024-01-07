Zelenskyy meets with Japanese Foreign Minister and offers support – video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Japanese Foreign Minister Yōko Kamikawa in Kyiv.

Source: President's website; Zelenskyy’s evening address

Details: The President stressed that the head of the ministry makes her first international visit to Ukraine in the new year, which is a very important signal of support for the Ukrainian people.

Zelenskyy also expressed sincere condolences on behalf of his own and that of all Ukrainians in connection with the tragic consequences of the recent devastating earthquake in Japan.

"The people of Japan can count on the support of the Ukrainian state and society," he said.

The President thanked Japan for its strong assistance to Ukraine during almost two years of full-scale Russian aggression, in particular for the political, humanitarian and long-term financial support of the Ukrainian economy.

Zelenskyy also stressed the importance of starting work on the Ukrainian-Japanese agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine.

"The launch of negotiations with Japan on a bilateral security agreement is an important step. We are committed to active work to sign this document as soon as feasible," he said.

Zelensky also thanked Japan for its active support of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and readiness to participate in the next meeting of national security advisers to be held in Davos. For her part, the head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry announced Japan's readiness to take co-leadership in the implementation of the first paragraph of the Formula "Radiation and Nuclear Safety."

At the same time, in his evening address, Zelensky noted that "one of our best international results is our relations with Japan."

"Today we discussed our further cooperation, in particular the Ukraine Recovery Conference scheduled for February, as well as our further joint security steps, work on the Peace Formula and on strengthening sanctions against Russia. I am confident that this year will also be quite meaningful for our relations," the president said.

