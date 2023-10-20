Zelenskyy meets with military leaders in Kherson to address ongoing frontline challenges

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a meeting with Ukraine’s military leadership in Kherson Oblast on Oct. 20 to discuss the current situation along the front lines, the Presidential Office press service has reported.

The meeting was attended by Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces; Serhiy Shaptala, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Yuriy Sodol, Commander of the Naval Infantry of the Ukrainian Navy; and Andriy Hnatov, the Commander of the Operational-Strategic Group of Troops in Odesa.

General Zaluzhnyi provided an update on the operational situation at the front, as well as weapon and ammunition supply.

The President was also briefed on the Avdiyivka sector and the unsuccessful attempts by Russian forces to breach the area, resulting in record losses for the enemy.

The meeting also included an analysis of the situation on the Kupyansk front and discussions about the operations of the military units in the south of the country.

In Kherson Oblast, Zelenskyy also met with border guards and held discussions regarding working conditions for border guards in areas near the front lines.

The President extended his congratulations to the border guards, particularly intelligence personnel, on their professional holiday.

Following his visit to Kherson Oblast, Zelenskyy traveled to Mykolaiv.

