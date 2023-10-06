Zelenskyy meets once again with his Kosovan counterpart

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
0

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Vjosa Osmani, president of Kosovo, a country that Ukraine does not recognise. This happened on the sidelines of the summit of the European Political Community in Spanish Granada.

Source: Osmani on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Vjosa Osmani posted a photo of her shaking hands with Zelenskyy, writing "Resilience. Determination. Hope".

Background: 

  • Zelenskyy has already met with Osmani on the sidelines of the previous summit, which took place in June in Chișinău, Moldova. Both then and this time, the Ukrainian side did not report the meeting.

  • Ukraine does not officially recognise Kosovo, a country that declared its independence in 2008 and whose right to take this step was confirmed by the International Court of Justice.

  • Since then, about a hundred countries have recognised Kosovo, while the rest consider it part of Serbia, where the country is officially considered the region of Kosovo and Metohija.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Wisk Aero starts flight testing electric autonomous aircraft in Los Angeles

    Electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle company Wisk Aero has started flight testing a version of its autonomous air taxi aircraft in Los Angeles, according to CEO Brian Yutko. The flight test of its fifth-generation aircraft, also known as Cora, out of the Long Beach Airport near Los Angeles doesn't necessarily mean that Wisk will launch commercially in the city, Yutko explained on the sidelines of the UP Summit held at the Perot Circle T Ranch near Dallas. Wisk, a subsidiary of Boeing, is aiming to launch and commercialize the sixth-generation of its all-electric autonomous aircraft.

  • Watch live: Amazon's Project Kuiper prepares to launch 1st satellites into space

    The company is scheduled to send its first two prototype satellites into space as part of Project Kuiper, its answer to SpaceX’s Starlink service.

  • SBF's problem in FTX trial is evidence from his closest friends

    Childhood and college chums are offering some of the most damaging evidence thus far against Sam Bankman-Fried in the FTX founder's criminal trial.

  • What happens if I only pay the minimum payment on my credit card?

    Is making the minimum payment on your credit card a good idea? Here's how it could end up costing you later.

  • October Prime Day 2023: The best early deals you can shop now

    Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is on October 10 and 11 this year. Here are the best early Prime Day deals you can get before the event begins.

  • Lyca Mobile says customer data was stolen during cyberattack

    U.K.-based Lyca Mobile has confirmed intruders accessed customers’ personal information after breaking into its systems. Lyca Mobile, the London-headquartered mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that piggybacks off network operator EE’s infrastructure, said earlier this week that it had been the target of a cyberattack which caused widespread disruption for millions of its customers, except those based in the United States, Australia, Ukraine and Tunisia. In an update published on Friday, Lyca Mobile said that it first detected the incident on September 30 and took “immediate action to contain the incident,” such as isolating and shutting down compromised systems.

  • The Catchup: 5 major political stories this week, from chaos in Congress to Biden's border wall

    The week of Oct. 2, 2023, began with the surprising news that a government shutdown had been averted over the weekend at the last moment. That development was quickly overshadowed by the fight among House Republicans over whether to depose their leader for reaching a solution.

  • Netflix's 6.5M India subscribers dwarfed by Prime Video and Disney, Bernstein says

    Netflix has "not succeeded" in scaling up its business in India despite the global streaming giant consistently lowering the subscription costs in the country, analysts at AllianceBernstein wrote in a report to clients Thursday. The U.S. streamer has about 6.5 million subscribers in India, compared to Prime Video's 20 million in the South Asian market, the analysts wrote. Disney+ Hotstar continues to dominate the market with over 40 million subscribers.

  • 'A force': Sen. Dianne Feinstein is mourned in San Francisco

    Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Bill Clinton and at least three dozen members of Congress attended the service at City Hall.

  • All eyes on VW after Hyundai, Kia adopt Tesla charging standard

    Hyundai and Kia have finally announced their plans to adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports for their electric vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, joining the swells of automakers that have also promised to do so. The move will give Hyundai and Kia drivers -- as well as drivers of Ford, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Honda and Rivian vehicles -- access to thousands of Tesla Superchargers across the two countries and Mexico. As NACS seems to outstrip the Combined Charging System (CCS) as the new charging standard, the question on the auto industry's mind is when will Volkswagen ante up?

  • New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler resigns amid reported MLB investigation

    The Mets had already fired manager Buck Showalter after they missed the playoffs this year.

  • America deserves another downgrade

    Markets are finally starting to punish the United States for years of shabby financial management. Don't expect relief from the jokers in Congress.

  • Daly: Fed may not have to raise rates again if long-term bond yields remain this high

    The San Francisco Fed president said the recent surge in long-term bond yields "is equivalent to about a rate hike."

  • Trump legal news brief: Judge Engoron sets dissolution deadline for Trump's New York companies

    Judge Arthur Engoron issues an order meant to keep former President Donald Trump, his adult sons and business from avoiding punishment for fraud in New York. Meanwhile, Trump’s lawyers file a slew of motions to dismiss or delay criminal cases against him.

  • Uber still dragging its feet on algorithmic transparency, Dutch court finds

    Uber has been found to have failed to comply with European Union algorithmic transparency requirements in a legal challenge brought by two drivers whose accounts were terminated by the ride-hailing giant, including with the use of automated account flags. Uber also failed to convince the court to cap daily fines of €4,000 being imposed for ongoing non-compliance -- which now exceed over half a million euros (€584,000). The Amsterdam District Court found in favor of two of the drivers who are litigating over data access over what they couch as 'robo-firings'.

  • What happens if you don't have car insurance?

    Insurance coverage is a legal requirement for drivers in almost all states, but what happens if you don’t have car insurance? Here’s a look at the consequences.

  • Joel Embiid, reigning NBA MVP, commits to Team USA for 2024 Olympics

    Embiid's eligibility to play for Cameroon, France and the United States led to a serious recruiting battle.

  • EngFlow and tipi.build launch a remote CMake build execution service for your C and C++ code

    With this, EngFlow is teaming up with tipi to extend its services beyond support for build tools like Bazel, Goma and Soong to create a remote build service for CMake, the de facto standard for building C++ code. EngFlow co-founder and CEO Helen Altshuler told me that she and her co-founder and CTO Ulf Adams (who were both instrumental in creating Bazel and the community around it) and EngFlow Chief Strategy Officer Rob Khedouri flew to Switzerland last year to meet with the tipi team, which is based in Switzerland. Since it's quite unusual for a startup at EngFlow's stage to invest in other startups, I asked Adams, who noted that the teams actually met multiple times, if they had made that trip to see if they could potentially acquire tipi.

  • Microsoft and Amazon face a UK antitrust probe over cloud services

    The UK's competition regulator is looking into the country's cloud services market to find out if companies are engaging in anti-competitive practices. Microsoft and Amazon are by far the biggest players in the market.

  • Native New Yorker Chiquitita uses drag to celebrate Latinx and Hispanic culture

    Drag queen Chiquitita is using her voice to celebrate her Latinx and Hispanic culture and to dispel negative stereotypes about the community. The post Native New Yorker Chiquitita uses drag to celebrate Latinx and Hispanic culture appeared first on In The Know.