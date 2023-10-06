Zelenskyy meets once again with his Kosovan counterpart

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Vjosa Osmani, president of Kosovo, a country that Ukraine does not recognise. This happened on the sidelines of the summit of the European Political Community in Spanish Granada.

Source: Osmani on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Vjosa Osmani posted a photo of her shaking hands with Zelenskyy, writing "Resilience. Determination. Hope".

Background:

Zelenskyy has already met with Osmani on the sidelines of the previous summit, which took place in June in Chișinău, Moldova. Both then and this time, the Ukrainian side did not report the meeting.

Ukraine does not officially recognise Kosovo, a country that declared its independence in 2008 and whose right to take this step was confirmed by the International Court of Justice.

Since then, about a hundred countries have recognised Kosovo, while the rest consider it part of Serbia, where the country is officially considered the region of Kosovo and Metohija.

