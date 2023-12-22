Zelenskyy meets with Polish Foreign Minister: Hopes for 'new page' in relations

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, who is on his first visit to Kyiv in this role.

Source: press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine reported on the meeting, according to European Pravda

Zelenskyy noted the importance of the first visit of the newly appointed Polish Foreign Minister to Ukraine.

He expressed gratitude for Poland's significant support for Ukraine in countering the full-scale Russian invasion and providing shelter to Ukrainian citizens fleeing the hostilities.

According to the Office of the President of Ukraine, Zelenskyy and Sikorski agreed that "bilateral relations should find fresh impetus, and all areas of concern should be settled with mutual trust and respect".

Quote: "We hope for the opening of a new page in our relations. We are very strong neighbours with a shared history. We are glad to see you here. I hope that the Prime Minister of Poland will also visit Ukraine at the earliest convenience," Zelenskyy stressed.

The officials discussed further cooperation in the defence sector and the key needs of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, and specifically focused on the establishment of joint production facilities, as well as the possibility of purchasing Polish weapons that have shown results on the battlefield.

They also discussed preparations for the next meeting at the level of advisers to the leaders of states on the implementation of the Peace Formula and the holding of the Global Peace Summit.

Sikorski had visited Ukraine after the onset of the full-scale war, in particular, when he brought an off-road vehicle that he and his wife had purchased for the needs of the Armed Forces. At the same time, this is his first visit to Kyiv in his new position.

In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland said that Sikorski is preparing and will present an aid package to Kyiv.

