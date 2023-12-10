Zelenskyy meets with President of Argentina: We felt your energy regarding support for Ukraine

Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the newly elected President of Argentina Javier Millei in Buenos Aires.

Source: website of the President of Ukraine

Quote from Zelenskyy: "In times of war, it is challenging to find time and travel halfway around the globe. But we heard you, your signals in the Parliament and [felt] your personal energy in [terms of] support for Ukraine, [for] our people who are fighting against Russian aggression."

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Milei for the invitation and congratulated him on taking the office of the president of Argentina.

He expressed his belief that Ukraine and Argentina, the peoples of the two countries, can have a powerful common future. The President of Ukraine noted that the Argentine people have great respect for freedom, which is exactly what Ukrainians are fighting for today.

Zelenskyy told the Argentinian president about the process of implementing the Ukrainian Peace Formula. He invited the Argentinian government to take part in the fourth meeting of national security and foreign policy advisers on the implementation of the Peace Formula in January 2024 and in the preparation of the first inaugural Global Peace Summit.

The parties also discussed the next steps in the preparation of the Ukraine-Latin America summit, which will open a new page in Ukraine's relations with the countries in this region.

The two presidents paid special attention to the development of bilateral cooperation in a number of areas.

Background:

Zelenskyy arrived in Argentina to attend the inauguration of the newly elected president, Javier Milei.

While in Argentina, Zelenskyy spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on the phone and told him that a positive decision from the European Council regarding Ukraine’s EU accession would provide strong motivation for Ukrainians, including Ukraine's Defence Forces.

