Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Jakov Milatović. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, and Jakov Milatović, President of Montenegro, have had a meeting on the sidelines of the Ukraine-South-East Europe summit, which was held in Tirana, the capital of Albania, on 28 February.

Source: the Office of the President of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Milatović for providing shelter for Ukrainians who had moved to Montenegro due to the war and discussed cooperation in the treatment and rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers.

The presidents also coordinated the joint work of Ukraine and Montenegro on international platforms.

Quote: "The President of Ukraine expressed gratitude for Montenegro's support for the G7 Vilnius Declaration and the Ukrainian Peace Formula, and informed the President of Montenegro about preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland. Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the overall architecture of Ukraine's efforts to restore a just and lasting peace."

Zelenskyy has also met with the Prime Minister of Croatia and discussed, among other things, joint armament production.

