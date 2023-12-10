Zelenskyy meets with Presidents of Paraguay, Uruguay and Ecuador

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has held meetings with his counterparts from Paraguay, Uruguay and Ecuador.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram, website of the President of Ukraine

Details: During the meeting with Santiago Peña, President of Paraguay, Zelenskyy thanked the latter’s country for its decisive support for Ukraine within international organisations.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We are extremely interested in involving Paraguay in the implementation of our Peace Formula."

Zelenskyy expressed hope that as many countries of Latin America as possible would participate in the next meeting of advisors in January 2024.

The leaders also exchanged their thoughts on the possibilities of deepening trade and economic cooperation between Ukraine and Paraguay.

Zelenskyy invited Santiago Peña to come to Ukraine on a visit.

During the meeting with the President of Uruguay Luis Lacalle Pou, the Ukrainian President thanked him for Uruguay’s support for the resolution about the influence of Russian armed invasion of Ukraine on international navigation within the International Maritime Organization, adopted this December.

Zelenskyy highly appreciated the participation of the representative of Uruguay in the third meeting of advisors for national security and foreign policy concerning the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula. He expressed hope that the Uruguayan side would participate in the fourth meeting of the advisors in January 2024, in which the preparation for the first Global Peace Summit is to be discussed.

The highlight of the discussion was the possibility of holding the Ukraine-Latin America summit.

Zelenskyy invited his Uruguayan counterpart to visit Ukraine as well.

Zelenskyy discussed the opportunities of the development of bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Ecuador with Daniel Naboa, President of Ecuador: in the security sector, digitalization and trade of agricultural goods. Zelenskyy also suggested that Naboa join the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

