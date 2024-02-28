Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit

Aleksandar Vučić and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

During the Ukraine-South-East Europe summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, who is known for his strong ties to Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Vučić for Serbia's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as their humanitarian and financial assistance and shelter for Ukrainians fleeing the conflict.

"I noted the importance of Serbia's participation in the implementation of the Peace Formula. We coordinated further contacts in order to expand global support for the formula. I informed President Vučić about the current situation at the front," Zelenskyy said.

He added that they also talked about "political and security challenges in Eastern Europe."

At the same time, Vučić stated that he would not allow references to sanctions against Russia in the summit's final declaration.

Background:

On the sidelines of the summit, Zelenskyy met with Montenegro's president and Croatia's prime minister, discussing the possibility of joint weapons production.

Serbia and Croatia recently engaged in a diplomatic dispute over Russia's war against Ukraine.

Vučić boasted of receiving another shipment of Russian weapons in mid-February.

Support UP or become our patron!