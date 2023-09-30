Zelenskyy meets with Slovak Defence Minister

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Slovak Defence Minister Martin Sklenár during his visit to Kyiv and thanked Bratislava for its support.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelensky said Martin Sklenár and he discussed the situation at the contact line, Ukraine’s Defence Forces’ priority needs, humanitarian mine clearance and cooperation between Ukraine and Slovakia in this issue.

SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO. PHOTO: PRESIDENT'S OFFICE

"I thank Slovakia for standing with Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.

Background: On Thursday, 28 September, the UK Defence Secretary and French Defence Minister also visited Ukraine.

In addition, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited Kyiv. The Defence Industries Forum initiated by Kyiv was held on Friday, 29 September, in which over 160 countries took part.

Early parliamentary elections are being held in Slovakia on Saturday, 30 September, the results of which may become decisive for the country's future course in relations with the EU and support for Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!