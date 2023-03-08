Zelenskyy meets with UN Secretary-General

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, has met with António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, who has arrived in Ukraine on an official visit. The meeting took place in Kyiv.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote: "I am glad to welcome today United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and the UN delegation to Kyiv for the third time since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression."

Details: Ukraine's President announced that the talks will focus on how to restore peace and international security.

Background: Earlier, it became known that UN Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Ukraine on the night of 7-8 March.

