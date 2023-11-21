Zelenskyy and Moldova’s Maia Sandu commemorate those killed during Revolution of Dignity

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska visited the memorial to activists who were killed during the Revolution of Dignity on Nov. 21, the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine said.

It is 10 years to the day after the start of the popular uprising that ousted pro-Russian Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.

The Ukrainian first couple were joined at the event by visiting Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

Zelenskyy and Sandu placed memorial lamps at the cross on the Heavenly Hundred Heroes Alley in Kyiv.

The attendees also paid tribute to the fallen activists near their portraits, and a bell was rung in honor of the fallen participants of the Revolution of Dignity.

Sandu's Twitter account says she has arrived in Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Council President Charles Michel.

The agenda includes discussing the next steps for Moldova and Ukraine's accession to the EU, strengthening regional security, and further EU support for reforms and development in Ukraine and Moldova.

Zelenskyy also addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the beginning of the Revolution of Dignity, Nov. 21. In a video shot in front of European Square in central Kyiv, he said that ten years ago, the first victory in the war that Russia has unleashed today actually took place.

The Revolution of Dignity began on Nov. 21, 2013, when the government of then-Prime Minister Mykola Azarov refused to sign the European integration agreement, which prompted the first protesters began to gather. On Nov. 30, protesting students were brutally beaten by riot police, which only drew more people to the Euromaidan protests.



