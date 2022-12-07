Zelenskyy named Time person of year
Time has named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy its person of the year, awarding him the accolade “for proving that courage can be as contagious as fear.” (Dec. 7)
Time Magazine on Wednesday named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy its person of the year, awarding him the accolade “for proving that courage can be as contagious as fear.” Editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said the choice of Zelenskyy — alongside “the spirit of Ukraine” — was “the most clear-cut in memory.” “Whether the battle for Ukraine fills one with hope or with fear, the world marched to Volodymyr Zelensky’s beat in 2022,” he said.
The Time "Person of the Year" honor has such a long history that it’s assumed a certain gravitas, and it seemed Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy was unlikely to win.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the “spirit of Ukraine” are the persons of the year 2022, according to Time magazine.
Turkey said Wednesday it has started requesting proof of insurance from tankers loaded with Russian crude oil after Western powers imposed a price cap to punish the Kremlin for its war on Ukraine.
Donald Trump's former national-security adviser, John Bolton, said Monday that he would consider entering the 2024 Republican presidential nomination race to stop his former boss.
The Ukrainian president has led his nation on a united front against Russia's invasion since February
Former White House national security adviser John Bolton said he is “prepared” to run for the White House if other GOP candidates do not “repudiate” former President Trump.
Kirstie Alley, who died Monday at age 71, starred with John Travolta in 1989's Look Who's Talking and two sequels
(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists have taken a stab at predicting the path of the world economy through 2075.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineStocks Crushed as Bank CEO Warnings Boost Havens: Markets WrapMiami’s Crypto Scene Partied Through Art Basel Like FTX Never HappenedTwo decades since the
The Supreme Court hears a major case that could upend election law as it considers whether to reinstate GOP-drawn congressional districts in North Carolina.
In a list of the 50 most visited countries in the world ranked for their safety, 12 of the 25 deadliest destinations were Asian countries. Despite dominating various guides and lists of must-visit travel destinations, Asian countries did not fare well in a recent safety index published by insurance comparison website The Swiftest. The ranking was determined through seven factors: homicide rate, road traffic death rate, poisoning death rate, unsanitary conditions mortality rate, life years lost due to communicable diseases, life years lost due to injury and natural disaster risk.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to attend meetings with oil-rich Gulf Arab nations crucial to his country's energy supplies as Beijing tries to revive an economy battered by its strict coronavirus measures. Saudi and Chinese flags flew Wednesday in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, as Xi arrived on an Air China Boeing 747, accompanied by jets spraying green-and-white smoke in the sky after the colors of the Saudi flag. Xi waved from the top of the stairs alongside his plane then later descended to greet Saudi officials at the airport, shaking hands with the governor of Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Bandar.
Clips of what appear to be Ukrainian soldiers dancing in the snow are receiving millions of views on TikTok and Twitter.
President Biden, Apple's Tim Cook, and Nvidia's Jensen Huang are celebrating Taiwan Semi's U.S. investment. Why the benefits will likely be limited.
Kate Winslet has reunited with her "Titanic" director James Cameron for "Avatar: The Way of Water." (Dec. 6)
Sir Keir Starmer thought he was being clever when he called him the “blancmange Prime Minister who wobbled” at Wednesday's Prime Minister’s Questions.